Andy Murray celebrates reaching the semi-finals of the Rio Olympics on August 12, 2016
© BBC
Andy Murray beats Spain's Nicolas Almagro 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 to reach the Qatar Open semi-finals.
Andy Murray has reached the Qatar Open semi-finals after claiming a 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 victory over Spain's Nicolas Almagro.

The top seed was broken in his opening service game by his opponent, ranked 44th in the world, but recovered to take the first set tie-break.

Both players traded breaks of serve early in the second set, and although Almagro stayed strong under increasing pressure and took the game to Murray during spells, he eventually succumbed in the 11th game.

The Scot successfully served out the match after two hours and nine minutes to extend his unbeaten streak to 27 matches and stay on course for a third Qatar title.

Murray will face third seed Tomas Berdych in the semis and, if he progresses, could meet Novak Djokovic in Saturday's final.

Andy Murray congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning the men's final match at the French Open on June 5, 2016
