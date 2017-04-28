Result: Andy Murray edges past Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Barcelona Open quarter-finals

Andy Murray celebrates winning his French Open quarter-final on June 1, 2016
© Getty Images
World number one Andy Murray earns a place in the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open with a three-set victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 16:28 UK

Andy Murray has edged past Albert Ramos-Vinolas to earn a place in the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open.

Last week, Murray lost out to the Spaniard in another energy-sapping encounter but on Friday afternoon, he overcame a slow start to claim a 2-6 6-4 7-6 victory.

The world number one only entered the event in order to gain some match practice after his early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters, and he looked rusty as Ramos-Vinolas easily wrapped up the opener.

The left-hander generally had the better of the second set as well, but he squandered five break-point opportunities and they went into a decider after Murray struck on his only chance.

The third went back and forth but after Murray prevented his opponent from serving out the match, he moved into a 4-0 lead in a tie-break before eventually closing it out by a 7-4 scoreline.

Murray will now play Dominic Thiem for a place in the final.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
