British number two Dan Evans is out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship at the second-round stage after losing in three sets to Gael Monfils.
Dan Evans has suffered a three-set defeat to Gael Monfils to bow out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship at the second-round stage.

The British number two had been hoping to make further progress at the ATP 500 event, but he lost out by a 6-4 3-6 6-1 scoreline to the Frenchman.

Monfils recorded the only break of serve to take the opening set but Evans rallied in the second as he struck three times to force a decider.

However, despite seeming to have the momentum, he struggled on his serve in the final set and Monfils was able to secure two breaks to comfortably see out the match.

Despite the defeat, Evans could still reach a career-high ranking on Monday, depending on the results of the players around him this week.

