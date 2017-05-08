Nick Kyrgios's clay court campaign gets underway with a straight sets win against Marcos Baghdatis at the Madrid Open on Monday.

Nick Kyrgios has reached the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 6-4 win over Marcos Baghdatis.

The Australian fired 14 aces, struck 10 backhand winners and did not face a single break point in a victory that took just one hour and 17 minutes.

At the end of the first set, Kyrgios - playing his first tournament since the death of his grandfather - called for the trainer and received treatment on what appeared to be a problem with his left hip flexor.

Despite his movement being somewhat hampered, the 22-year-old persevered through the pain and ended serving out the match to love.

The win sets up a potential second-round encounter with countryman Bernard Tomic, who plays Ryan Harrison in his tournament opener on Tuesday.