Johanna Konta has recorded a straight-sets win over Ashleigh Barty to reach the Nottingham Open semi-finals.

The British number one is yet to win a WTA event on grass, but she is now just two victories away from that achievement after an impressive 6-3 7-5 success over Barty.

The 21-year-old Australian made an impression at this tournament 12 months ago, but Konta made light work of her second serve throughout the 90-minute contest.

Konta broke serve on two occasions to take the opening set and although Barty improved during the second, the top seed was able to see out the contest by striking twice more.

Next up for Konta is a tie with Magdalena Rybarikova for a place in Sunday's final.