Johanna Konta has reached the final of the Apia International in Sydney after powering to a straight-sets win over Eugenie Bouchard.

The British number one had lost her one and only previous meeting with Bouchard at last year's Wimbledon, but she produced one of the most complete performances of her career on Thursday as she eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory.

Bouchard held serve in the opening game of the match but throughout a contest which lasted just under 69 minutes, she seemed powerless to prevent Konta in all areas of the court.

Konta broke three times on the way to securing the opening set and the writing was on the wall for Bouchard after she dropped serve twice at the start of the second.

The Canadian pulled one of the breaks back and had chances to get back to 3-2, but Konta was relentless and after breaking for a third time, she had little problem in serving out the rest of the match to reach her third WTA final.

The world number 10 will now face Agnieszka Radwanska - a player she has never defeated - on Friday.