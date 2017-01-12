Result: Johanna Konta thrashes Eugenie Bouchard to reach Apia International final

Johanna Konta of Great Britain reacts against Louisa Chirico of the United States during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2015
© Getty Images
British number one Johanna Konta drops just four games on the way to beating Eugenie Bouchard to reach the Apia International final in Sydney.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11:19 UK

Johanna Konta has reached the final of the Apia International in Sydney after powering to a straight-sets win over Eugenie Bouchard.

The British number one had lost her one and only previous meeting with Bouchard at last year's Wimbledon, but she produced one of the most complete performances of her career on Thursday as she eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory.

Bouchard held serve in the opening game of the match but throughout a contest which lasted just under 69 minutes, she seemed powerless to prevent Konta in all areas of the court.

Konta broke three times on the way to securing the opening set and the writing was on the wall for Bouchard after she dropped serve twice at the start of the second.

The Canadian pulled one of the breaks back and had chances to get back to 3-2, but Konta was relentless and after breaking for a third time, she had little problem in serving out the rest of the match to reach her third WTA final.

The world number 10 will now face Agnieszka Radwanska - a player she has never defeated - on Friday.

Eugenie Bouchard in action on day three of the Australian Open on January 20, 2016
Read Next:
Bouchard to make "last-minute" Olympics call
>
View our homepages for Johanna Konta, Eugenie Bouchard, Agnieszka Radwanska, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,595
13Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,510
14Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,195
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,795
> Full Version