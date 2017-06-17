British number one Johanna Konta is through to the final of the Nottingham Open after registering a straight-sets win over Magdalena Rybarikova.

The British number one has been in excellent form since switching from clay to the grass, and she will line up in Sunday's final having not lost a set in the East Midlands.

During a one-sided opener, Konta broke serve on two occasions and dropped just six points behind her own delivery as she controlled her action against her Slovakian opponent.

The second set was more competitive with Rybarikova moving to within two points of forcing a decider but after failing to take the opening, Konta broke in the next game before serving out for a 6-2 7-5 win.

The top seed will face either Lucie Safarova or Donna Vekic in the final.