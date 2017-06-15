Result: Johanna Konta into last eight at Nottingham Open

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open on October 9, 2016
© SilverHub
British number one Johanna Konta reaches the Nottingham Open quarter-finals with a straight-sets win over Yanina Wickmayer.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 16:23 UK

Johanna Konta has registered a straight-sets win over Yanina Wickmayer to progress through to the last eight of the Nottingham Open.

The British number one is looking to get some wins on the board ahead of Wimbledon, and she endured few problems in seeing off the challenge of the world number 81.

Konta recorded two breaks of serve at the start of the contest and although Wickmayer was able to reduce the deficit, the 26-year-old was able to close out the opener.

However, despite struggling behind her second serve, Konta made light work of the next set and was able to run out a 6-4 6-1 winner in just under 75 minutes.

Konta now faces a tough test against Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who reached the quarter-finals of this competition 12 months ago.

