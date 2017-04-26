Result: Johanna Konta battles past Naomi Osaka in Stuttgart

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open on October 9, 2016
© SilverHub
British number one Johanna Konta is through to the second round of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart after beating Naomi Osaka in three sets.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Johanna Konta has recorded a three-set victory over Naomi Osaka to progress through to the last 16 of the Porsche Grand Prix.

The WTA event in Stuttgart is receiving plenty of attention due to the return of Maria Sharapova, but the British number showed she is intent on avoiding any potential distractions by battling past the up-and-coming Japanese player by a 7-6 3-6 6-1 scoreline.

Konta appeared to be in full control of the contest after claiming a first-set tie-break before a medical timeout for Osaka, but her 19-year-old opponent stormed back to force a decider.

However, Konta struck in the fourth game of the third set to reclaim the advantage before she broke serve again to see out the match in just under two hours.

She will now play Anastasia Sevastova for a spot in the quarter-finals in Germany.

Maria Sharapova in action against Lauren Davis during day five of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2016
