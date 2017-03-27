Result: Roger Federer eases past Juan Martin del Potro in Miami

Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open on January 26, 2017
Roger Federer books his place in the fourth round of the Miami Open courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Juan Martin del Potro.
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 21:45 UK

Roger Federer has continued his fine start to 2017 with a straight-sets victory over Juan Martin del Potro to book his place in the last 16 of the Miami Open.

The Australian Open champion needed just over 80 minutes to progress into the next round, easing to a 6-3 6-4 victory.

The fourth seed, who has lost just once all year and comes into the tournament off the back of success at Indian Wells, began things with a love game before forcing two break points against the big-hitting Argentine.

Del Potro managed to save them and hold serve, but Federer continued to apply the pressure while holding his own serve comfortably and eventually made the breakthrough in the eighth game with his fifth break point of the contest.

Federer was forced to save four break points of his own in the next game, but the Swiss star held on and wrapped the opener up in under 40 minutes.

A solitary break proved to be the difference in the second set too, with Federer taking complete control of the contest when he took a 3-2 lead.

There was one more break point to negotiate for the 35-year-old, but he saw the match out with a love game to set up a fourth-round clash with Roberto Bautista Agut.

