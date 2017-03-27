Roger Federer books his place in the fourth round of the Miami Open courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Juan Martin del Potro.

The Australian Open champion needed just over 80 minutes to progress into the next round, easing to a 6-3 6-4 victory.

The fourth seed, who has lost just once all year and comes into the tournament off the back of success at Indian Wells, began things with a love game before forcing two break points against the big-hitting Argentine.

Del Potro managed to save them and hold serve, but Federer continued to apply the pressure while holding his own serve comfortably and eventually made the breakthrough in the eighth game with his fifth break point of the contest.

Federer was forced to save four break points of his own in the next game, but the Swiss star held on and wrapped the opener up in under 40 minutes.

A solitary break proved to be the difference in the second set too, with Federer taking complete control of the contest when he took a 3-2 lead.

There was one more break point to negotiate for the 35-year-old, but he saw the match out with a love game to set up a fourth-round clash with Roberto Bautista Agut.