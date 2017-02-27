Roger Federer begins his quest for an eighth title at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Benoit Paire.

Roger Federer has reached the second round of the Dubai Open with a straightforward 6-1 6-3 win over Benoit Paire on Monday.

The Swiss third seed was playing his first match since winning his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and took just 53 minutes to clinch victory at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre.

Federer broke Paire twice in the first set as the Frenchman struggled to stay in rallies, before breaking his opponent twice more in the second set to claim the match.

Paire was warned for unsportsmanlike behaviour at one point after hurling his racket and also needed treatment on a foot injury.

Federer, 35, will face the winner of the match between Mikhail Youzhny and Evgeny Donskoy, with Andy Murray a potential semi-final opponent.