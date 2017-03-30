Roger Federer reaches the semi-finals of the Miami Open after a hard-fought 6-2 3-6 7-6(6) victory over Tomas Berdych.

The Swiss veteran broke his opponent twice in the first set of the quarter-final, claiming it after just 27 minutes played.

However, Berdych battled back in the second set, sealing the deal with a ripping backhand down the line which Federer sent into the net.

The two competitors had to be separated by a final-set tiebreaker, which Federer ultimately claimed following a Berdych double fault after just under two hours played.

Federer will now face either Nick Kyrgios or Alexander Zverev in the semi-final.