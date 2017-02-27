Dan Evans and Gilles Muller overcome Andy Murray and Nenad Zimonjic in their first-round doubles clash in Dubai.

Murray and Evans both feature in the singles' draw at the ATP500 event, but they first had to contend with a doubles contest which pitted two Brits against each other on Monday.

Evans and Muller broke serve on two occasions to take the opening set but they found themselves having to contend with a fightback from Murray and Zimonjic in the second.

However, the little-and-large pairing managed to take the set to a tie-break, which they took with ease to run out 6-1 7-6 winners.

In the singles draw, Murray will face Malek Jaziri while Evans faces an intriguing contest with the flamboyant Dustin Brown.