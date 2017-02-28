Result: Dan Evans breezes past Dustin Brown in Dubai opener

British number two Dan Evans reaches the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship with a straight-sets win over Dustin Brown.
Dan Evans has recorded a straight-sets victory over Dustin Brown to reach the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

The British number two was making his first appearance in a singles match since helping Great Britain to the Davis Cup quarter-finals, and the break appears to have served him well after an excellent win over the unpredictable Brown.

The opening four games were shared before Evans recorded successive breaks of serve to take the first set in routine fashion.

Brown improved at the start of the second but Evans struck again in the eighth game to give himself the chance to serve out for a 6-2 6-3 triumph.

The Birmingham-based player will now face Gael Monfils in the last 16.

