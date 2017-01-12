Result: Dan Evans stuns Dominic Thiem to reach Sydney International semi-finals

Dan Evans during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis during day two of the ATP Aegon Open Nottingham on June 21, 2016
British number three Dan Evans overturns a one-set deficit to defeat world number eight Dominic Thiem in the Sydney International quarter-finals.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 09:56 UK

Dan Evans has reached the semi-finals of an ATP tournament for just the second time with a three-set victory over world number eight Dominic Thiem at the Sydney International.

The British number three had progressed through to the last eight with back-to-back victories over the distance and he had to do the same to get the better of top seed Thiem.

Thiem breezed through the opening set, breaking twice and dropping just two points behind his serve, but Evans responded brilliantly in the second to take the contest into a decider.

It was expected that Thiem would react to allowing his opponent back into the match but Evans controlled the closing stages as he broke three times to complete a 1-6 6-4 6-1 triumph.

The victory marks Evans's first-ever success over a top-10 player and he will now face Andrey Kuznetsov for a place in Saturday's final.

