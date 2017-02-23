Result: Kyle Edmund sets up Milos Raonic clash at Delray Beach

Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
British number three Kyle Edmund beats Lu Yen-Hsun in three sets to reach the quarter-finals at the Delray Beach Open.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Kyle Edmund has earned a quarter-final showdown with Milos Raonic after beating Lu Yen-Hsun at the Delray Beach Open.

The British number three is looking to maintain his place in the world's top 50 ahead of the Masters Series events in Indian Wells and Miami next month, and he boosted that bid with a three-set victory over his experienced opponent from Taiwan.

One break of serve was enough to see Edmund claim the opening set, but Lu responded in similar fashion in the second to set up a decider.

However, the 22-year-old dominated the final set, breaking serve on two more occasions to run out a 6-3 3-6 6-2 victor.

Top seed and world number four Raonic reached the last eight with a 6-3 7-6 win over Borna Coric.

