British number two Kyle Edmund reaches the semi-finals of the Winston-Salem Open with a three-set win over Steve Johnson.

Kyle Edmund has moved to within one win of reaching his first ATP Tour final after fighting back to defeat Steve Johnson at the Winston-Salem Open.

The British number two was a late entry into the tournament in North Carolina but after coming through two qualifying rounds and three main-draw contests, the 22-year-old has now registered a 5-7 6-3 6-3 win over the sixth seed.

Johnson edged a tight opening set by breaking in Edmund's final service game, but Edmund gained an early break at the start of the second before taking the match into a decider when striking for a second time at the end of the set.

Edmund struck once more in the third and despite missing a match point at 5-2, the Beverley-based hitter served it out in the next game to claim a place in the semi-finals.

Bosnian player Damir Dzumhur stands in Edmund's way in the last four, with their showdown taking place on Friday.