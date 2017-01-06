Stanislas Wawrinka has overturned a one-set deficit to edge out Kyle Edmund in the Brisbane International quarter-finals.
The British number two was attempting to move back into the world's top 40 ahead of the Australian Open but he found the three-time Major winner too strong on Friday.
It appeared that the 21-year-old had put himself in position to record the biggest scalp of his career when he won the first set on a tie-break, taking it 7-2.
However, Wawrinka held the edge over the following tow sets and although Edmund battled on gamely, he fell to a 6-7 6-4 6-4 defeat.
Edmund is expected to remain in 45th position in the latest world rankings when they are updated on Monday.