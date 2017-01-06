Result: Kyle Edmund edged out by Stanislas Wawrinka in Brisbane

Great Britain's Kyle Edmund on day two of the Australian Open on January 20, 2015
British number two Kyle Edmund misses out on a place in the semi-finals of the Brisbane International after losing in three sets to Stanislas Wawrinka.
Friday, January 6, 2017

Stanislas Wawrinka has overturned a one-set deficit to edge out Kyle Edmund in the Brisbane International quarter-finals.

The British number two was attempting to move back into the world's top 40 ahead of the Australian Open but he found the three-time Major winner too strong on Friday.

It appeared that the 21-year-old had put himself in position to record the biggest scalp of his career when he won the first set on a tie-break, taking it 7-2.

However, Wawrinka held the edge over the following tow sets and although Edmund battled on gamely, he fell to a 6-7 6-4 6-4 defeat.

Edmund is expected to remain in 45th position in the latest world rankings when they are updated on Monday.

