British number two Kyle Edmund is through to the quarter-finals at Winston-Salem after a routine win over fellow qualifier Marton Fucsovics.

The British number two made a late decision to enter the ATP250 event and having come through two qualifying matches and three main-draw contests, the 22-year-old now finds him in the last eight.

Like Edmund, Fucsovics came through qualifying but the Hungarian was thoroughly outplayed by the world number 45 in a one-sided encounter.

Edmund broke on two occasions during each set to run out a 6-2 6-1 winner in just 66 minutes in North Carolina.

Next up for the Beverley-based player is sixth seed Steve Johnson, with the American having won their only previous meeting at the 2015 Australian Open.