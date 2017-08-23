Result: Kyle Edmund continues progress in Winston-Salem

Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
© Getty Images
British number two Kyle Edmund is through to the quarter-finals at Winston-Salem after a routine win over fellow qualifier Marton Fucsovics.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 23:13 UK

Kyle Edmund has recorded a straight-sets win over Marton Fucsovics to reach the quarter-finals at Winston-Salem.

The British number two made a late decision to enter the ATP250 event and having come through two qualifying matches and three main-draw contests, the 22-year-old now finds him in the last eight.

Like Edmund, Fucsovics came through qualifying but the Hungarian was thoroughly outplayed by the world number 45 in a one-sided encounter.

Edmund broke on two occasions during each set to run out a 6-2 6-1 winner in just 66 minutes in North Carolina.

Next up for the Beverley-based player is sixth seed Steve Johnson, with the American having won their only previous meeting at the 2015 Australian Open.

Victoria Azarenka plays an amusing forehand in her fourth-round match against Barbora Strycova during day eight of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2016
Read Next:
Azarenka to miss US Open due to custody battle
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kyle Edmund, Marton Fucsovics, Steve Johnson, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Spain Rafael Nadal7,645
2Scotland flag Andy Murray7,150
3Switzerland Roger Federer7,145
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,690
5Serbia Novak Djokovic5,325
6Alexander Zverev4,470
7Croatia Marin Cilic4,155
8Austria Dominic Thiem4,030
9Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov3,710
10Japan Kei Nishikori3,195
11Canada Milos Raonic2,870
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,690
13Belgium David Goffin2,525
14United States John Isner2,425
15Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,425
16Pablo Carreno Busta2,385
17United States Jack Sock2,345
18Australia Nick Kyrgios2,325
19Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,310
20Lucas Pouille2,210
> Full Version
 