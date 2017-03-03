Result: Novak Djokovic defeated by Nick Kyrgios in Acapulco

Novak Djokovic is out of the Acapulco Open after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Nick Kyrgios at the quarter-final stage.
Friday, March 3, 2017

Nick Kyrgios has recorded the biggest victory of his career as he defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the Acapulco Open.

The pair had been meeting for the first time but it was the Australian who was able to prevail by a 7-6 7-5 scoreline over the world number two.

Break points were few and far between during a contest dominated by serve and after Djokovic squandered the only chance in the first set, Kyrgios held firm to take a tie-break 11-9.

The fiercely-contested showdown continued in the second with Kyrgios reaching 25 aces by the end of the 11th game, but the decisive move came in the next game as he broke to love to secure the win in one hour and 47 minutes.

However, Rafael Nadal progressed through to the last four with a 7-6 6-3 triumph over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

