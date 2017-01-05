Result: Defending champion Novak Djokovic comfortably through in Qatar

Novak Djokovic reacts during the French Open final against Andy Murray on June 5, 2016
© AFP
World number two Novak Djokovic beats qualifier Radek Stepanek 6-3 6-3 to set up a semi-final meeting with Fernando Verdasco at the Qatar Open.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 18:11 UK

Novak Djokovic has advanced into the semi-finals of the Qatar Open with a 6-3 6-3 straight-sets win over Czech qualifier Radek Stepanek.

The world number two, looking to make up the gap on Andy Murray at the top of the men's singles rankings, made little mistake in the Far East as he continued his defence of the title in a straightforward manner.

Stepanek earned a break of serve in the seventh game of the opening set, but Djokovic had already grabbed a foothold in the match early on and broke his opponent for a second time in the eighth to edge ahead.

Djokovic opened up a 3-1 lead in the second set and successfully held to set up a meeting with Fernando Verdasco in the final four, after the Spaniard got the better of Ivo Karlovic elsewhere on Thursday afternoon.

Andy Murray congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning the men's final match at the French Open on June 5, 2016
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,410
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,450
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,315
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,905
6Croatia Marin Cilic3,650
7France Gael Monfils3,625
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,300
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,550
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Lucas Pouille2,156
16Switzerland Roger Federer2,130
17Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,035
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,795
