Dan Evans loses to American qualifier Ernesto Escobedo in the first round of the Miami Open.

Great Britain's Dan Evans has fallen at the first hurdle at the Miami Open after losing 7-5 0-6 6-3 to Ernesto Escobedo.

The opening set was hard fought, with the big-serving American qualifier edging out his opponent 7-5 despite falling one break behind early on.

After a close opener, set two was an one-side affair in which Escobedo failed to register a single point, ending up on the wrong side of a 6-0 scoreline as parity set in.

Controversy marred the decider as the American stormed into a 4-1 lead and Evans reacted angrily to perceived favoritism from the umpire, an outburst which saw him incur a point penalty and ultimately go down 6-3.

Evans exited the tournament just moments apart from compatriot Heather Watson, who lost in straight sets to Patricia Maria Tig in the women's tournament.