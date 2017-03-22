Great Britain's Dan Evans has fallen at the first hurdle at the Miami Open after losing 7-5 0-6 6-3 to Ernesto Escobedo.
The opening set was hard fought, with the big-serving American qualifier edging out his opponent 7-5 despite falling one break behind early on.
After a close opener, set two was an one-side affair in which Escobedo failed to register a single point, ending up on the wrong side of a 6-0 scoreline as parity set in.
Controversy marred the decider as the American stormed into a 4-1 lead and Evans reacted angrily to perceived favoritism from the umpire, an outburst which saw him incur a point penalty and ultimately go down 6-3.
Evans exited the tournament just moments apart from compatriot Heather Watson, who lost in straight sets to Patricia Maria Tig in the women's tournament.