British number three Naomi Broady is out of the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest after suffering a three-set defeat to Anna Blinkova.

The British number three had been hoping to build on her return to the world's top 100 but she could not find a way past the Russian teenager.

Broady secured two breaks of serve during the first set to move closer to victory but she failed to create a single break point in the following two sets.

Despite Broady serving 14 aces during that period, Blinkova struck once in each set to run out a 3-6 6-4 6-3 winner in Budapest.

The 26-year-old has not won a top-tier match since before January's Australian Open, although she did reach the final of an ITF event in Midland in the United States.