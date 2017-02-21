Result: Naomi Broady suffers first-round defeat in Budapest

Naomi Broady in action on January 14, 2016
© Getty Images
British number three Naomi Broady is out of the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest after suffering a three-set defeat to Anna Blinkova.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 13:58 UK

The British number three had been hoping to build on her return to the world's top 100 but she could not find a way past the Russian teenager.

Broady secured two breaks of serve during the first set to move closer to victory but she failed to create a single break point in the following two sets.

Despite Broady serving 14 aces during that period, Blinkova struck once in each set to run out a 3-6 6-4 6-3 winner in Budapest.

The 26-year-old has not won a top-tier match since before January's Australian Open, although she did reach the final of an ITF event in Midland in the United States.

Johanna Konta in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
