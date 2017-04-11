Naomi Broady has followed Heather Watson in bowing out of the Swiss Women's Championship in the first round.
Earlier on Tuesday, British number two Watson suffered a straight-sets defeat to Anett Kontaveit and it was a similar story for the British number three.
Broady made a bright start to the contest as she broke the serve of the world number 46 but that would remain the 27-year-old's only break point of the match.
Goerges took each of her four break-point opportunities and she was able to run out a 6-4 6-2 winner in just under 70 minutes.
Broady could now turn her attentions to the clay-court season, while Watson will focus on the upcoming Fed Cup tie with Romania.