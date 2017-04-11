British number three Naomi Broady is comfortably beaten by Julia Goerges in the opening round of the Swiss Women's Championship.

Naomi Broady has followed Heather Watson in bowing out of the Swiss Women's Championship in the first round.

Earlier on Tuesday, British number two Watson suffered a straight-sets defeat to Anett Kontaveit and it was a similar story for the British number three.

Broady made a bright start to the contest as she broke the serve of the world number 46 but that would remain the 27-year-old's only break point of the match.

Goerges took each of her four break-point opportunities and she was able to run out a 6-4 6-2 winner in just under 70 minutes.

Broady could now turn her attentions to the clay-court season, while Watson will focus on the upcoming Fed Cup tie with Romania.