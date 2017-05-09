Eugenie Bouchard beats Maria Sharapova to reach the third round of the Madrid Open, not long after labelling the five-time Grand Slam winner a "cheater".

Eugenie Bouchard has defeated Maria Sharapova in the Madrid Open less than a fortnight after claiming that her opponent should not be allowed to play tennis again after 'cheating'.

Sharapova returned to competitive action last month following a 15-month doping ban, which was issued after she tested positive for heart drug meldonium last year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport claimed that Sharapova did not intentionally dope, but Bouchard took a strong stance, labelling the five-time Grand Slam champion a "cheater".

The pair went head to head on the court in Madrid on Monday, and it was Bouchard who came out on top, earning a 7-5 2-6 6-4 victory to progress into the third round.

Both players lost serve twice in the opening set before Bouchard converted a fourth break point to snatch the lead, but Sharapova bounced back by wrapping up the second set in 38 minutes.

It took over an hour for Bouchard to claim the third as she snatched a double break to go 5-4 up before serving her way to victory.