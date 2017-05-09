Result: Eugenie Bouchard beats Maria Sharapova in Madrid after labelling her a "cheater"

Eugenie Bouchard in action on day three of the Australian Open on January 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Eugenie Bouchard beats Maria Sharapova to reach the third round of the Madrid Open, not long after labelling the five-time Grand Slam winner a "cheater".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 09:18 UK

Eugenie Bouchard has defeated Maria Sharapova in the Madrid Open less than a fortnight after claiming that her opponent should not be allowed to play tennis again after 'cheating'.

Sharapova returned to competitive action last month following a 15-month doping ban, which was issued after she tested positive for heart drug meldonium last year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport claimed that Sharapova did not intentionally dope, but Bouchard took a strong stance, labelling the five-time Grand Slam champion a "cheater".

The pair went head to head on the court in Madrid on Monday, and it was Bouchard who came out on top, earning a 7-5 2-6 6-4 victory to progress into the third round.

Both players lost serve twice in the opening set before Bouchard converted a fourth break point to snatch the lead, but Sharapova bounced back by wrapping up the second set in 38 minutes.

It took over an hour for Bouchard to claim the third as she snatched a double break to go 5-4 up before serving her way to victory.

Eugenie Bouchard in action on day three of the Australian Open on January 20, 2016
Read Next:
Eugenie Bouchard honours Super Bowl bet
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eugenie Bouchard, Maria Sharapova, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,270
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,085
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,685
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,125
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,375
6Canada Milos Raonic4,135
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,725
8Japan Kei Nishikori3,650
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,615
10Belgium David Goffin3,055
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,825
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,820
13Lucas Pouille2,696
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,690
15United States Jack Sock2,405
16France Gael Monfils2,365
17Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,180
18Pablo Carreno Busta2,170
19Alexander Zverev2,165
20Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
> Full Version
 