Tomas Berdych beats Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-2 to book his place in the last 32 of the Miami Open, where he will face Gilles Muller.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 19:05 UK

Tenth seed Tomas Berdych has defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets to book his place in the third round of the Miami Open.

The 31-year-old prevailed 6-3 6-2 in a match lasting just 73 minutes, setting up a meeting with Gilles Muller for a place in the last 16.

Berdych earned the opening set's only break of serve in the eighth game to edge ahead in the contest, before breaking his world number 130 opponent in the opening game of the next set.

Rublev struggled for momentum as Berdych continued to hold, with the Czech eventually getting over the line with his third match point.

Elsewhere on Saturday evening, David Goffin powered past Darian King 7-5 6-1 and will now face Diego Schwartzman in the next round.

