Result: Aljaz Bedene makes progress in Marseille

Aljaz Bedene in action at the Monte Carlo Masters on April 13, 2016
© AFP
British number four Aljaz Bedene is through to the second round of the Marseille Open after seeing off home favourite Paul-Henri Mathieu in three sets.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 14:55 UK

Aljaz Bedene has moved through to the second round of the Marseille Open with a three-set victory over Paul-Henri Mathieu.

The 27-year-old is looking to regain his place inside the world's top 100 and he took a step to achieving that with a 3-6 6-1 6-4 win over veteran Mathieu.

The British number four dropped the opening set to the Frenchman but he fired down 14 aces in the remaining two sets to reach the last 16.

Bedene will face another home favourite in the next stage after fourth seed Lucas Pouille was handed a bye through to the second round.

Tuesday's victory follows a solid start to the 2017 campaign which has already seen Bedene reach the last eight in Chennai and the second round in Montpellier.

Kyle Edmund in action against Nikoloz Basilashvili on day two of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 23, 2016
Read Next:
Edmund makes Queen's quarters after Mathieu withdrawal
>
View our homepages for Aljaz Bedene, Paul-Henri Mathieu, Lucas Pouille, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,540
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Canada Milos Raonic4,930
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,115
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,410
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
9Switzerland Roger Federer3,260
10Belgium David Goffin3,245
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,230
12France Gael Monfils3,145
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,880
15Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,165
17Lucas Pouille2,131
18Alexander Zverev1,895
19France Richard Gasquet1,875
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,875
> Full Version