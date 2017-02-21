British number four Aljaz Bedene is through to the second round of the Marseille Open after seeing off home favourite Paul-Henri Mathieu in three sets.

The 27-year-old is looking to regain his place inside the world's top 100 and he took a step to achieving that with a 3-6 6-1 6-4 win over veteran Mathieu.

The British number four dropped the opening set to the Frenchman but he fired down 14 aces in the remaining two sets to reach the last 16.

Bedene will face another home favourite in the next stage after fourth seed Lucas Pouille was handed a bye through to the second round.

Tuesday's victory follows a solid start to the 2017 campaign which has already seen Bedene reach the last eight in Chennai and the second round in Montpellier.