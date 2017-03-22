British number four Aljaz Bedene retires during his first-round clash with Jan-Lennard Struff at the Miami Open.

The hotly-tipped German was in control throughout much of the first set, but the British number four refused to roll over, putting points on the board before going down 7-5.

However, Struff raised his game in the second set and powered into a 4-0 lead before an exhausted-looking Bedene was forced to throw in the towel.

Last month, Bedene shocked Paul-Henri Mathieu over three rounds to reach the second round of the Marseille Open before going out to Lucas Pouille, but he was unable to make it as far in Miami.

Bedene's exit came just minutes apart from that of his compatriots Heather Watson and Dan Evans, both of whom failed to make it beyond round one.