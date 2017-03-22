Result: Great Britain's Aljaz Bedene drops out of Miami Open

Aljaz Bedene in action at the Monte Carlo Masters on April 13, 2016
© AFP
British number four Aljaz Bedene retires during his first-round clash with Jan-Lennard Struff at the Miami Open.
Great Britain's Aljaz Bedene has dropped out of the Miami Open after retiring in the second set of his first round clash with Jan-Lennard Struff.

The hotly-tipped German was in control throughout much of the first set, but the British number four refused to roll over, putting points on the board before going down 7-5.

However, Struff raised his game in the second set and powered into a 4-0 lead before an exhausted-looking Bedene was forced to throw in the towel.

Last month, Bedene shocked Paul-Henri Mathieu over three rounds to reach the second round of the Marseille Open before going out to Lucas Pouille, but he was unable to make it as far in Miami.

Bedene's exit came just minutes apart from that of his compatriots Heather Watson and Dan Evans, both of whom failed to make it beyond round one.

Britain's James Ward celebrates beating Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely during their men's singles second round match on day four of the 2015 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2015
