Andy Murray pleased with "solid" final win over Fernando Verdasco

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
© SilverHub
World number one Andy Murray praises his solid display to take his first-ever Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title with a victory over Fernando Verdasco.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 12:06 UK

World number one Andy Murray has praised his own "solid" performance as the Scot claimed his first-ever Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Fernando Verdasco.

The 29-year-old was able to cap off the match in little more than one hour and 13 minutes in order to collect his 45th tour-level crown on Saturday.

"It's nice to win and I played much better as the match went on," said Murray, according to the official ATP World Tour website.

"I started a little bit slow, but I was solid. I wasn't afraid to attack his forehand side. He's got one of the best forehands, but I tried to move him around the court as much as I could.

"I defended pretty well and moved well. I served a lot better as the match went on. It was obviously good to win the first tournament here."

Murray has now won trophies in four straight 500-level events.

Andy Murray hits a forehand during the men's singles quarter final match against Tomas Berdych at the Mutua Madrid Open on May 6, 2016
