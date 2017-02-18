Johanna Konta withdraws from Dubai Duty Free Championships

Johanna Konta collapses during the US Open on August 31, 2016
British number one Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw from the Dubai Duty Free Championships due to a foot injury.

The 25-year-old has struggled with the injury since helping Great Britain's Fed Cup team qualify for the World Group II playoffs last week.

The world number 10 had travelled to Dubai in the hope that she would return to fitness in time for the event, but has been forced to pull out on the eve of the tournament after failing to recover.

"I am really sorry to have to withdraw from Dubai. I came here with every intention of playing and I'm really sad I didn't get to make my debut here, but health has to come first and it's a long season," Konta said in a statement from the tournament organisers.

"I am really looking to coming back next year and for many years to come. It is a wonderful venue and I have enjoyed my short amount of time here in Dubai."

Konta was due to be seeded sixth for the tournament.

