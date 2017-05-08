Dan Evans says that it "doesn't sit well" that Aljaz Bedene is now regarded as the British number three.

Dan Evans has claimed that Aljaz Bedene should not represent Great Britain in the ATP world rankings.

In 2015, Bedene became a British resident after switching nationality from Slovenia - the country of his birth - but the debate was reopened after Evans's defeat at the Madrid Masters.

A BBC reporter noted that Evans is now regarded as the British number four after Bedene's impressive recent results, but Evans insists that he sees himself as number three.

The 26-year-old told BBC Sport: "I don't think he really believes he's British. It's nothing against Aljaz. I like him, he's not confrontational in any way - but to me it doesn't sit well if you play for another country.

"I don't feel bad about him, but for me it's a bit baffling as to why."

Evans is now placed in 58th spot in the standings, while Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund and Bedene are first, 53rd and 56th respectively.