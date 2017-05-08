Dan Evans: 'Aljaz Bedene shouldn't represent Great Britain'

Dan Evans of Great Britain plays a backhand during a practice session at Emirates Arena on September 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Dan Evans says that it "doesn't sit well" that Aljaz Bedene is now regarded as the British number three.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 16:48 UK

Dan Evans has claimed that Aljaz Bedene should not represent Great Britain in the ATP world rankings.

In 2015, Bedene became a British resident after switching nationality from Slovenia - the country of his birth - but the debate was reopened after Evans's defeat at the Madrid Masters.

A BBC reporter noted that Evans is now regarded as the British number four after Bedene's impressive recent results, but Evans insists that he sees himself as number three.

The 26-year-old told BBC Sport: "I don't think he really believes he's British. It's nothing against Aljaz. I like him, he's not confrontational in any way - but to me it doesn't sit well if you play for another country.

"I don't feel bad about him, but for me it's a bit baffling as to why."

Evans is now placed in 58th spot in the standings, while Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund and Bedene are first, 53rd and 56th respectively.

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
Read Next:
Murray to face wildcard at Madrid Masters
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dan Evans, Aljaz Bedene, Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,270
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,085
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,685
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,125
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,375
6Canada Milos Raonic4,135
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,725
8Japan Kei Nishikori3,650
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,615
10Belgium David Goffin3,055
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,825
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,820
13Lucas Pouille2,696
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,690
15United States Jack Sock2,405
16France Gael Monfils2,365
17Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,180
18Pablo Carreno Busta2,170
19Alexander Zverev2,165
20Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
> Full Version
 