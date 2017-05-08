Dan Evans has claimed that Aljaz Bedene should not represent Great Britain in the ATP world rankings.
In 2015, Bedene became a British resident after switching nationality from Slovenia - the country of his birth - but the debate was reopened after Evans's defeat at the Madrid Masters.
A BBC reporter noted that Evans is now regarded as the British number four after Bedene's impressive recent results, but Evans insists that he sees himself as number three.
The 26-year-old told BBC Sport: "I don't think he really believes he's British. It's nothing against Aljaz. I like him, he's not confrontational in any way - but to me it doesn't sit well if you play for another country.
"I don't feel bad about him, but for me it's a bit baffling as to why."
Evans is now placed in 58th spot in the standings, while Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund and Bedene are first, 53rd and 56th respectively.