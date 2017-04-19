Result: Rafael Nadal survives scare by overcoming Kyle Edmund in Monte Carlo Masters

Rafael Nadal, who has not changed his shirt in a week, in action at the Barcelona Open on April 23, 2016
© Getty Images
Rafael Nadal ousts Kyle Edmund after dropping a set in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters.
Rafael Nadal managed to overcome a wobble against Britain's Kyle Edmund to reach the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

The Spaniard, who is searching for his first title of 2017, sealed a 6-0 5-7 6-3 victory in two hours and 20 minutes.

The first set flew by as Nadal took less than half an hour to take a strong lead, winning every game, leaving Edmund with what seemed like a mountain to climb.

However, the Brit responded in the second set despite losing serve early on as he nabbed a double break to put Nadal on the back foot.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion managed to break back, but Edmund would not waver as he broke again to level up on sets, giving himself an opportunity to cause an upset.

The Brit's momentum did not last long, though, as Nadal composed himself to break three times and wrap up the match.

Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
