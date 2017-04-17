Result: Kyle Edmund overcomes fellow Brit Dan Evans in Monte Carlo

Kyle Edmund recovers from a nervy start to beat Dan Evans 7-5 6-1 in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters, setting up a meeting with Rafael Nadal later this week.
The 22-year-old made light work of an opponent ranked one place above him in the men's rankings, coming out on top 7-5 6-1 on Monday afternoon.

Edmund did not make the brightest of starts to the first competitive ATP Tour meeting between the two players, beginning with a couple of double-faults and slipping 4-1 behind.

Evans, who partnered Edmund in Britain's recent quarter-final defeat to France in the Davis Cup, failed to build on his opponent's sluggish start and lost serve three times in the remaining seven games to fall a set down.

The second set proved to be more straightforward for Edmund on his favoured clay surface, as he held serve throughout and broke Evans in the fourth and sixth games to progress through to the second round, where he will face Rafael Nadal.

