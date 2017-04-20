Novak Djokovic remains on course for glory at the Monte Carlo Masters after overcoming Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2 4-6 6-4.

Second seed Novak Djokovic has defeated Pablo Carreno Busta in three sets to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 29-year-old, playing his second clay-court match of the year after recovering from an elbow injury, came out on top 6-2 4-6 6-4 to set up a meeting with David Goffin in the last eight.

After holding throughout the opening set, earning breaks in the sixth and eighth games to grab a foothold in the match, Djokovic was pegged back in the second after struggling to find his rhythm.

Carreno Busta, ranked at number 19 in the world, took five games on the spin to open up a 5-2 advantage before getting over the line with his third set point.

Djokovic avoided an upset similar to the one suffered by Andy Murray earlier in the day, however, by breaking his opponent twice in the deciding set - including in a lengthy sixth game - to progress through.

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal is also into the next round, courtesy of a straightforward 6-1 6-1 win over Alexander Zverev.