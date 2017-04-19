Andy Murray books his spot in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters after recording a 7-5 7-5 victory over Gilles Muller.

Andy Murray has booked his spot in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters after recording a 7-5 7-5 victory over world number 28 Gilles Muller on Wednesday afternoon.

Muller, 33, who overcame Tommy Robredo in the first round, broke Murray's opening service game before holding to take a 2-0 in the first set of the second-round match.

Murray answered back with two breaks in the latter stages of the set, however, as he moved ahead after 58 minutes of tennis.

Both players then secured breaks in the opening two service games of the second set, but again it was Murray that finished the stronger as the Scot broke at 5-6 to book his spot in the next round of the competition.

Murray, who received a bye in round one, has now won all six of his meetings with Luxembourger Muller.