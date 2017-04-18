Sir Andy Murray "feeling good" after elbow injury

World number one Sir Andy Murray insists that he is "feeling good" ahead of his return from an elbow injury at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Murray has been given a bye into the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters, where he will face Gilles Muller on Wednesday in his first match since early March.

It has been a frustrating start to 2017 for the Scot, who enjoyed the best form of his career last year, but he is now looking ahead to the coming months.

"I would not start the tournament unless I felt comfortable doing that (going full tilt)," Murray told the ATP World Tour website.

"I have only been really serving at my normal pace the last couple of days as I was trying to build it up slowly to time it right for the beginning of the tournament... and the elbow has been feeling better every day, so I am positive about that.

"It is not going to be easy, the first tournament coming back after a while, but I am feeling good and hopefully I can do it."

Murray is looking for his first ever triumph at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
