British men's number two and three, Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund, will meet in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters for the right to face Rafael Nadal.

Their only previous encounter came in the 2006 Challenger final in Dallas, which Edmund edged 6-2 6-3.

Nadal is seeking a 10th triumph in the clay-court competition, while world number one Andy Murray will also take part after recovering from a recent elbow injury that has plagued him.

Murray is also handed a bye and goes straight through to the second round, where he is up against Gilles Muller or wildcard Tommy Robredo.