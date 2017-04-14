Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund to face off for first time in Monte Carlo

Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
© Getty Images
British men's number two and three, Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund, will meet in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters for the right to face Rafael Nadal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 23:41 UK

British pair Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund will meet for the first time in a competitive ATP Tour match in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Evans and Edmund, ranked second and third respectively in the British men's rankings, will do battle for a chance to face Rafael Nadal in the next round.

Their only previous encounter came in the 2006 Challenger final in Dallas, which Edmund edged 6-2 6-3.

Nadal is seeking a 10th triumph in the clay-court competition, while world number one Andy Murray will also take part after recovering from a recent elbow injury that has plagued him.

Murray is also handed a bye and goes straight through to the second round, where he is up against Gilles Muller or wildcard Tommy Robredo.

Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
Read Next:
Edmund to open GB's Davis Cup tie in France
>
View our homepages for Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Tommy Robredo, Gilles Muller, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,960
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,915
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,785
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,305
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,735
6Canada Milos Raonic4,345
7Japan Kei Nishikori4,310
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,385
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,385
10France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,265
11France Gael Monfils3,010
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,880
13Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
14Belgium David Goffin2,705
15Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
16United States Jack Sock2,405
17Lucas Pouille2,376
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
20Alexander Zverev2,005
> Full Version
 