British pair Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund will meet for the first time in a competitive ATP Tour match in the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters.
Evans and Edmund, ranked second and third respectively in the British men's rankings, will do battle for a chance to face Rafael Nadal in the next round.
Their only previous encounter came in the 2006 Challenger final in Dallas, which Edmund edged 6-2 6-3.
Nadal is seeking a 10th triumph in the clay-court competition, while world number one Andy Murray will also take part after recovering from a recent elbow injury that has plagued him.
Murray is also handed a bye and goes straight through to the second round, where he is up against Gilles Muller or wildcard Tommy Robredo.