Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 18:54 UK

Alexander Zverev has claimed the first ATP 1000 title of his career after beating Novak Djokovic in the Italian Open final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old German won 6-4 6-3 to become the youngest player to win an ATP 1000 tournament since Djokovic himself a decade ago, as well as the first player born in the 1990s to win a Masters title.

Zverev broke in the very first game and was never really challenged by the second-ranked Djokovic, who was also broken twice in the second set.

The Serb received a code violation for an audible obscenity in the seventh game of the second set, and later double-faulted to hand Zverev match point.

A long backhand by Djokovic, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday, subsequently ensured victory to his highly-rated opponent.

The Italian Open title will move Zverev up to a career-high number 10 in the rankings on Monday and place him among the contenders for the French Open, which begins next Sunday.

ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray10,360
2Serbia Novak Djokovic6,845
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,605
4Spain Rafael Nadal5,195
5Switzerland Roger Federer5,035
6Canada Milos Raonic4,180
7Austria Dominic Thiem4,035
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,735
9Japan Kei Nishikori3,470
10Belgium David Goffin3,055
11Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,900
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,870
13Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,690
14United States Jack Sock2,370
15France Gael Monfils2,365
16Lucas Pouille2,330
17Alexander Zverev2,300
18Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
19Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,145
20Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,110
