Result: Rafael Nadal through at Italian Open after Nicolas Almagro withdrawal

Rafael Nadal, who has not changed his shirt in a week, in action at the Barcelona Open on April 23, 2016
© Getty Images
Rafael Nadal is through to the Italian Open third round after Nicolas Almagro withdrew during the opening stages of their match on Wednesday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 14:10 UK

Rafael Nadal has moved through to the last 16 of the Italian Open after an injury to compatriot Nicolas Almagro.

The Spaniard is attempting to win the title for an eighth time as he continues his preparation for Roland Garros, and he was able to benefit from Almagro's early withdrawal.

At the time that he suffered a leg injury, he was 3-0 down after finally surrendering a break of serve despite saving five points behind his own delivery.

The progress of Nadal will see him face either Jack Sock or Diego Schwartzman in his next match, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, world number one Andy Murray bowed out of the tournament after losing to home favourite Fabio Fognini.

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
Read Next:
Fognini could await Murray in Rome opener
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rafael Nadal, Nicolas Almagro, Diego Schwartzman, Jack Sock, Andy Murray, Fabio Fognini, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray10,360
2Serbia Novak Djokovic6,845
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,605
4Spain Rafael Nadal5,195
5Switzerland Roger Federer5,035
6Canada Milos Raonic4,180
7Austria Dominic Thiem4,035
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,735
9Japan Kei Nishikori3,470
10Belgium David Goffin3,055
11Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,900
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,870
13Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,690
14United States Jack Sock2,370
15France Gael Monfils2,365
16Lucas Pouille2,330
17Alexander Zverev2,300
18Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
19Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,145
20Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,110
> Full Version
 