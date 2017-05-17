Rafael Nadal is through to the Italian Open third round after Nicolas Almagro withdrew during the opening stages of their match on Wednesday.

The Spaniard is attempting to win the title for an eighth time as he continues his preparation for Roland Garros, and he was able to benefit from Almagro's early withdrawal.

At the time that he suffered a leg injury, he was 3-0 down after finally surrendering a break of serve despite saving five points behind his own delivery.

The progress of Nadal will see him face either Jack Sock or Diego Schwartzman in his next match, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, world number one Andy Murray bowed out of the tournament after losing to home favourite Fabio Fognini.