British number one Johanna Konta is through to the third round of the Italian Open after a comfortable win over Yulina Putintseva.
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Johanna Konta has recorded a straight-sets victory over Yulina Putintseva in the second round of the Italian Open.

The British number one has endured a poor clay-court campaign, but she showed some encouraging form as she dropped just three games against the world number 29.

It took time for Konta to gain full control of proceedings but just one break of serve was enough to seal the first set.

However, it was one-way traffic in the second as she struck three more times to seal a 6-3 6-0 triumph in one hour and 49 minutes.

The fifth seed will now play either Venus Williams or Lesia Tsurenko in the last 16.

Johanna Konta in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
