Novak Djokovic reaches the last 16 of the Italian Open with a straight-sets win over British number three Aljaz Bedene.
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Novak Djokovic has recorded a hard-fought win over Aljaz Bedene to reach the third round of the Italian Open.

The world number two is searching for form ahead of the start of Roland Garros, and he will be delighted with how he got the better of the in-form British number three in Rome.

The pair traded breaks at the start of the contest but despite Bedene taking Djokovic to a tie-break, he eventually dropped the opener by a 7-2 scoreline.

Djokovic improved during the second as he barely gave Bedene a look on his serve and he was able to wrap up a 7-6 6-2 triumph in just short of two hours.

The Serbian is looking to win the tournament for a fifth time after being denied by Andy Murray 12 months ago.

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
