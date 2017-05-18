Result: Novak Djokovic maintains impressive run at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic reacts during the French Open final against Andy Murray on June 5, 2016
© AFP
World number two Novak Djokovic beats Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 6-4 in the last 16 of the Italian Open.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 18:23 UK

Novak Djokovic has made it through to his 11th straight quarter-final at the Italian Open with a straight-sets win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

The world number two came out on top 6-4 6-4 on Thursday afternoon to maintain his impressive Rome run, remaining on course for a fifth title in nine years.

Djokovic, a beaten finalist here last year, held his serve throughout the opening set and earned the only break in the seventh game to ease into a convincing lead.

The second set proved to be tougher for the 29-year-old as, after breaking Bautista Agut in the third, his opponent pegged him back in the sixth to take three games on the spin.

Djokovic required four break points to wrest back control of the match in the ninth game with the final break of the afternoon, before seeing things through to set up a meeting with either Kei Nishikori or Juan Martin del Potro in the last eight.

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
Read Next:
Fognini could await Murray in Rome opener
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Novak Djokovic, Roberto Bautista Agut, Kei Nishikori, Juan Martin del Potro, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray10,360
2Serbia Novak Djokovic6,845
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,605
4Spain Rafael Nadal5,195
5Switzerland Roger Federer5,035
6Canada Milos Raonic4,180
7Austria Dominic Thiem4,035
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,735
9Japan Kei Nishikori3,470
10Belgium David Goffin3,055
11Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,900
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,870
13Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,690
14United States Jack Sock2,370
15France Gael Monfils2,365
16Lucas Pouille2,330
17Alexander Zverev2,300
18Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
19Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,145
20Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,110
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 