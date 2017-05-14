Dan Evans loses 6-3 6-1 to Jiri Vesely in the opening round of the Italian Open, while fellow Brit Aljaz Bedene overcomes Renzo Olivo in straight sets.

British number four Dan Evans has failed to reach the main draw of the Italian Open after going down in straight sets to Jiri Vesely.

The 26-year-old lost 6-3 6-1 to an opponent five places below him in the men's rankings in a time of one hour and 16 minutes.

Vesely held throughout the contest, earning a break of serve in the second game of the opening set and three more in the second to cruise into the second round.

Fellow Brit Aljaz Bedene had better luck, meanwhile, beating Renzo Olivo in straight sets in his first-round outing to progress through.

Bedene, ranked one spot above Evans in the British men's rankings, made a slow start to the match by dropping his opening service game.

After taking four games in a row he was back on track, however, earning a decisive break in the fifth game of the second set and progressing with his third match point.

Kyle Edmund and Andy Murray are already in the hat for the first round in Rome.