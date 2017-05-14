Result: Dan Evans misses out on main draw at Italian Open

Sunday, May 14, 2017

British number four Dan Evans has failed to reach the main draw of the Italian Open after going down in straight sets to Jiri Vesely.

The 26-year-old lost 6-3 6-1 to an opponent five places below him in the men's rankings in a time of one hour and 16 minutes.

Vesely held throughout the contest, earning a break of serve in the second game of the opening set and three more in the second to cruise into the second round.

Fellow Brit Aljaz Bedene had better luck, meanwhile, beating Renzo Olivo in straight sets in his first-round outing to progress through.

Bedene, ranked one spot above Evans in the British men's rankings, made a slow start to the match by dropping his opening service game.

After taking four games in a row he was back on track, however, earning a decisive break in the fifth game of the second set and progressing with his third match point.

Kyle Edmund and Andy Murray are already in the hat for the first round in Rome.

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,270
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,085
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,685
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,125
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,375
6Canada Milos Raonic4,135
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,725
8Japan Kei Nishikori3,650
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,615
10Belgium David Goffin3,055
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,825
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,820
13Lucas Pouille2,696
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,690
15United States Jack Sock2,405
16France Gael Monfils2,365
17Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,180
18Pablo Carreno Busta2,170
19Alexander Zverev2,165
20Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
> Full Version
