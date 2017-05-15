Aljaz Bedene overcomes first-round opponent Gianluca Mager at the Italian Open and will now face world number two Novak Djokovic.

British number three Aljaz Bedene has overcome Gianluca Mager to make it through to the second round of the Italian Open, where he will face Novak Djokovic.

Bedene recovered from a set down to level things up 6-7(3) 6-4 in Rome, before his opponent was forced to withdraw when three games down in the decider.

After losing his break of serve in the third game of the contest, Mager did well to bounce back instantly in the fourth of a tight opening set.

Both players managed to earn another break apiece, but it was Mager who came out on top in the tie-break after taking the final three points on the spin.

Bedene fared better in the second set after initially failing to hold in the opener, coming out on top in the last four games to set up what looked like being an entertaining decider, only for Mager to retire through injury.

