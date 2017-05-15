Result: Aljaz Bedene sets up meeting with Novak Djokovic in Rome

Aljaz Bedene in action at the Monte Carlo Masters on April 13, 2016
© AFP
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 14:35 UK

British number three Aljaz Bedene has overcome Gianluca Mager to make it through to the second round of the Italian Open, where he will face Novak Djokovic.

Bedene recovered from a set down to level things up 6-7(3) 6-4 in Rome, before his opponent was forced to withdraw when three games down in the decider.

After losing his break of serve in the third game of the contest, Mager did well to bounce back instantly in the fourth of a tight opening set.

Both players managed to earn another break apiece, but it was Mager who came out on top in the tie-break after taking the final three points on the spin.

Bedene fared better in the second set after initially failing to hold in the opener, coming out on top in the last four games to set up what looked like being an entertaining decider, only for Mager to retire through injury.

Dan Evans of Great Britain plays a backhand during a practice session at Emirates Arena on September 17, 2015
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray10,360
2Serbia Novak Djokovic6,845
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,605
4Spain Rafael Nadal5,195
5Switzerland Roger Federer5,035
6Canada Milos Raonic4,180
7Austria Dominic Thiem4,035
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,735
9Japan Kei Nishikori3,470
10Belgium David Goffin3,055
11Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,900
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,870
13Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,690
14United States Jack Sock2,370
15France Gael Monfils2,365
16Lucas Pouille2,330
17Alexander Zverev2,300
18Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
19Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,145
20Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,110
> Full Version
 