Third seed Stanislas Wawrinka has marched into the fourth round at Indian Wells with a comfortable straight-sets win over Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The three-time Grand Slam champion took one hour and 18 minutes to claim a 7-5 6-3 triumph in California.

Wawrinka pushed his opponent's serve early in the encounter, but Kohlschreiber was able to save three break points and keep himself in the tie.

The breakthrough eventually came for Wawrinka as he snatched the opening set 7-5 after 44 minutes, and he maintained his dominance by taking an early break point in the second.

Kohlschreiber failed to get close to his opponent's serve and was forced to accept defeat.