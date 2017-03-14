Result: Stanislas Wawrinka breezes into fourth round at Indian Wells

Stanislas Wawrinka returns the ball to Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the French Open on June 1, 2016
© AFP
Stanislas Wawrinka eases into the fourth round at Indian Wells with a straight-sets win over Philipp Kohlschreiber.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 11:19 UK

Third seed Stanislas Wawrinka has marched into the fourth round at Indian Wells with a comfortable straight-sets win over Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The three-time Grand Slam champion took one hour and 18 minutes to claim a 7-5 6-3 triumph in California.

Wawrinka pushed his opponent's serve early in the encounter, but Kohlschreiber was able to save three break points and keep himself in the tie.

The breakthrough eventually came for Wawrinka as he snatched the opening set 7-5 after 44 minutes, and he maintained his dominance by taking an early break point in the second.

Kohlschreiber failed to get close to his opponent's serve and was forced to accept defeat.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
Read Next:
Murray avoids star names in Indian Wells draw
>
View our homepages for Stanislas Wawrinka, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,040
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,415
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,590
8France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,305
11France Gael Monfils3,280
12Belgium David Goffin3,245
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,835
15Lucas Pouille2,421
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,255
17Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
 