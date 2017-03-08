Result: Heather Watson sets up second-round meeting with Johanna Konta in California

Heather Watson celebrates victory against Nicole Gibbs at French Open at Roland Garros on May 23, 2016
© Getty Images
Heather Watson battles back from behind to beat Nicole Gibbs 4-6 6-2 6-2 and set up a meeting with fellow Brit Johanna Konta.
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 21:26 UK

Heather Watson will take on compatriot Johanna Konta in the second round of Indian Wells after defeating Nicole Gibbs in three sets on Wednesday evening.

Konta, out of action since helping Great Britain make progress in the Fed Cup, was handed a bye into the last-64 stage of the competition.

It was a case of doing it the hard way for Watson, though, who will now take on her fellow Brit after recovering from a set down in California.

The 24-year-old lost serve three times in the first set to fall 6-4, but she recovered well in the second by holding throughout and claiming a 6-2 success.

Watson saved a break point in the sixth game to pave the way for a decider, which she edged 6-2 with two breaks of serve en route to four games on the spin, seeing her progress through for that meeting with Konta.

Johanna Konta in action at the Miami Open on March 30, 2016
Heather Watson, Nicole Gibbs, Johanna Konta, Tennis
