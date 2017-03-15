Kei Nishikori advances through to the quarter-finals at Indian Wells by overcoming David Young 6-2 6-4 in California.

Fourth seed Kei Nishikori has defeated David Young in straight sets to book his place in the quarter-finals at Indian Wells.

The 27-year-old made light work of his opponent, coming out on top 6-2 6-4 to advance through to the last eight for a second year in succession.

Nishikori held throughout the opening set in the Californian heat, earning breaks in the first and seventh games to ease ahead in the contest.

There was to be little respite for Young, who did break the Japanese early in the second set to open up a three-game lead, but normal service was soon resumed when Nishikori took five games on the spin to get over the line.

Next up for Nishikori is a meeting with either Malek Jaziri or Jack Sock, as he looks to go one better than last year's quarter-final finish when he was beaten by Rafael Nadal here.