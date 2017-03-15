Result: Kei Nishikori powers into last eight at Indian Wells with straight-sets win

Kei Nishikori goes for a shot during his fourth round match with Richard Gasquet at the French Open on May 29, 2016
© Getty Images
Kei Nishikori advances through to the quarter-finals at Indian Wells by overcoming David Young 6-2 6-4 in California.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 20:04 UK

Fourth seed Kei Nishikori has defeated David Young in straight sets to book his place in the quarter-finals at Indian Wells.

The 27-year-old made light work of his opponent, coming out on top 6-2 6-4 to advance through to the last eight for a second year in succession.

Nishikori held throughout the opening set in the Californian heat, earning breaks in the first and seventh games to ease ahead in the contest.

There was to be little respite for Young, who did break the Japanese early in the second set to open up a three-game lead, but normal service was soon resumed when Nishikori took five games on the spin to get over the line.

Next up for Nishikori is a meeting with either Malek Jaziri or Jack Sock, as he looks to go one better than last year's quarter-final finish when he was beaten by Rafael Nadal here.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
Read Next:
Murray avoids star names in Indian Wells draw
>
View our homepages for Kei Nishikori, David Young, Malek Jaziri, Jack Sock, Rafael Nadal, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,040
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,415
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,590
8France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,305
11France Gael Monfils3,280
12Belgium David Goffin3,245
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,835
15Lucas Pouille2,421
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,255
17Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 