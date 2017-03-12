British number one Johanna Konta is out of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after a 6-3 3-6 6-7 (1-7) third-round defeat to France's Caroline Garcia.

Konta, seeded 11th, broke 21st seed Garcia in the fourth game of the first set and appeared on course for a place in the last 16.

France's Garcia, however, capitalised on Konta's continued struggles with her first serve to break in the second to level matters before dominating a third-set tie-break to secure her spot in the next round.

She will now face either Roberta Vinci or Svetlana Kuznetsova for a place in the quarter-finals.