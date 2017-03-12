Result: Johanna Konta beaten at Indian Wells by Caroline Garcia

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open on October 9, 2016
© SilverHub
British number one Johanna Konta is out of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after a 6-3 3-6 6-7 (1-7) third-round defeat to France's Caroline Garcia.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 22:13 UK

British number one Johanna Konta has been knocked out of the BNP Paribas Masters at Indian Wells after losing 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-1) to Caroline Garcia in the third round.

Konta, seeded 11th, broke 21st seed Garcia in the fourth game of the first set and appeared on course for a place in the last 16.

France's Garcia, however, capitalised on Konta's continued struggles with her first serve to break in the second to level matters before dominating a third-set tie-break to secure her spot in the next round.

She will now face either Roberta Vinci or Svetlana Kuznetsova for a place in the quarter-finals.

A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
Read Next:
Andy Murray: 'Poor serving cost me'
>
View our homepages for Johanna Konta, Caroline Garcia, Roberta Vinci, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,040
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,415
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,590
8France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,305
11France Gael Monfils3,280
12Belgium David Goffin3,245
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,835
15Lucas Pouille2,421
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,255
17Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
 