Result: Angelique Kerber sails through Indian Wells opener

Angelique Kerber celebrates a point during the US Open final on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Angelique Kerber overcomes Andrea Petkovic in a time of less than an hour to set up a meeting with Pauline Parmentier in the last 32 of Indian Wells.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 22:40 UK

World number two Angelique Kerber has made light work of her opening test at Indian Wells by beating Andrea Petkovic in straight sets.

The two-time Grand Slam winner, who will overtake Serena Williams at the top of the standings next week, came through unscathed 6-2 6-1 in a time of less than an hour.

Petkovic lost serve in the opening game of the contest and never truly recovered, with a second break for Kerber in the seventh seeing her grab a big foothold in the one-sided match.

It was plain sailing in the second set, too, as Kerber again held throughout and took five games on the spin to ease through to the last 32 in California, where she will face Pauline Parmentier.

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki is also through to the next round, meanwhile, after beating Magda Linette 6-3 6-0.

Venus Williams in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
Read Next:
Venus praises Serena's "awesome" win
>
View our homepages for Angelique Kerber, Andrea Petkovic, Serena Williams, Pauline Parmentier, Caroline Wozniacki, Magda Linette, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,040
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,415
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,590
8France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,305
11France Gael Monfils3,280
12Belgium David Goffin3,245
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,835
15Lucas Pouille2,421
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,255
17Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
 