Result: Angelique Kerber ousted by Elena Vesnina in fourth round at Indian Wells

Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a backhand against Heather Watson of Great Britain in their second round match during the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Angelique Kerber is knocked out by Elena Vesnina in the fourth round at Indian Wells.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 10:36 UK

Angelique Kerber's campaign at Indian Wells has come to an end after losing to Elena Vesnina in the fourth round of the tournament.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, who is trying to regain the world number one spot, was beaten 6-3 6-3 in an hour and 25 minutes.

It was an uneasy start for both competitors as they dropped their opening serves, but Vesnina eventually came out on top after breaking to go 4-2 up and later saving three break points.

The 30-year-old continued her dominance by earning a swift double break in the second set, and even though Kerber broke back, it did not put Vesnina off her stride.

The Russian player sealed her progression into the next round by sealing match point on Kerber's serve.

Wimbledon Ladies champion Serena Williams (right) of the USA poses with the winning trophy with runner-up and sister Venus Williams of the USA at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Lon
Read Next:
Serena: 'I want Venus in final'
>
View our homepages for Angelique Kerber, Elena Vesnina, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,040
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,415
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,590
8France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,305
11France Gael Monfils3,280
12Belgium David Goffin3,245
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,835
15Lucas Pouille2,421
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,255
17Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
 