Angelique Kerber's campaign at Indian Wells has come to an end after losing to Elena Vesnina in the fourth round of the tournament.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, who is trying to regain the world number one spot, was beaten 6-3 6-3 in an hour and 25 minutes.

It was an uneasy start for both competitors as they dropped their opening serves, but Vesnina eventually came out on top after breaking to go 4-2 up and later saving three break points.

The 30-year-old continued her dominance by earning a swift double break in the second set, and even though Kerber broke back, it did not put Vesnina off her stride.

The Russian player sealed her progression into the next round by sealing match point on Kerber's serve.